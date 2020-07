Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks at an event in Moscow, Russia, on 7 February 2019. EFE/ Anush Janbabian/Archive

Russia warned on Saturday that the United States withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty could have a “domino effect” on the agreement.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said the treaty could collapse if other nations follow Washington’s lEFE-EPA

