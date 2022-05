Russia will target and destroy Nato vehicles transporting weapons in Ukraine, the country's defense ministry Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

“I want to emphasize that any transport from the Atlantic Alliance that arrives in the country with weapons or means for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be seen by us as a legitimate target,” Shoigu said during a meeting, according to the Interfax news agency.

The Russian troops will continue their “special military operation” in Ukraine, he said.

(...)