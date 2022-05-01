Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) attend their joint press conference in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 28 April 2022. The UN Secretary-General is on a working visit in Ukraine after his visit to Moscow on 26 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia “will not go unpunished" for massacres and devastations in Ukrainian cities as the world has now known what Moscow did.

Zelensky said Ukraine was communicating with global partners to enhance sanctions on Russia, “for Mariupol, for all the destroyed cities and communities of Ukraine, for war crimes against our people. For missile and air strikes at the territory of Ukraine.”

“We expect a decision on oil restrictions against Russia soon...If any company or state helps Russia trade oil, it must also face sanctions. Any sponsorship in the interests of the Russian military terrorist machine must end,” he said in a late-night address to the nation on Border Guards Day.

He said all the free world leaders now knew what Russia had done to the besieged southern city of Mariupol, where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders and 1,000 civilians got holed up in the vast underground network of bunkers of the Azovstal steel plant. EFE