Ukrainian serviceman sit at a position near the Zaytseve village of the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 29 May 2022. EFE-EPA/STR

Ukrainian servicemen take their positions near the Zaytseve village of the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 29 May 2022. EFE-EPA/STR

The covered body of a woman lies at the entrance of school number five after shelling in downtown Donetsk, Ukraine, 30 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

A local black cat sits in the rubble in the Zaytseve village of the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 29 May 2022. EFE-EPA/STR

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette at a position near the Zaytseve village of the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 29 May 2022. EFE-EPA/STR

A rocket attack by Russian forces on the Sloviansk city in the eastern Donetsk region has killed at least three people and injured six, the regional governor said on Tuesday, amid a mounting offensive by Russia to control Donbas.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the rockets hit a local school building and at least seven skyscrapers in the city.

The exact number of victims would not be known until the ongoing rescue operations get over, Kyrylenko said. EFE