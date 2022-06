Locals look at a crater following Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

A crater created by shelling is filled with water following Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Damaged buildings on a street following Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Locals and policemen look at damaged buildings on a street following Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Alla Zabolotnya was sitting on her sofa on Sunday when a ballistic missile landed just outside her house, destroying her orchard and roof.

“If it wasn't for this door I wouldn't be alive, because you see, everything is destroyed,” the 68-year-old retired music teacher tells Efe as she points to the devastation just outside her front door.

The explosion left a 15 meter wide hole in the middle of the street in the Shevchenkovskiy district of Kharkiv but luckily, no one was injured.

(...)