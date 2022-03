People walk with their luggage and plastic bags as behind is seen smoke from a shelling, in Irpin city, Kyiv (Kiev) province, Ukraine, 03 March 2022.EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A woman walks with her luggage as smoke from a shelling is seen in the background, in Irpin city, Kyiv (Kiev) province, Ukraine, 03 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 03 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREY GORSHKOV / KREMLIN POOL

At least 33 people were killed Thursday in Russian bombardment of a residential area in the north central city of Chernihiv, Ukrainian authorities said, while Russian President Vladimir Putin accused "neo-Nazi" forces in Ukraine of using civilians people as "human shields."

"As of 6:20 pm (16:20 GMT), the bodies of 33 dead and 18 wounded people have been pulled out of rubble caused by air strikes," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said. EFE

