Health workers wait for Covid-19 patients at the hospital complex in the Kommunarka settlement in Moscow, Russia, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Health workers escort a Covid-19 patient to the hospital complex in the Kommunarka settlement in Moscow, Russia, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Health workers escort a Covid-19 patient to the hospital complex in the Kommunarka settlement in Moscow, Russia, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A health worker escorts a Covid-19 patient to the hospital complex in the Kommunarka settlement in Moscow, Russia, 14 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian Covid records tumble as country is slammed by surge of cases

Russia, where most people are not vaccinated against coronavirus, on Sunday set a new record for daily Covid-19 infections for the fourth day in a row.

Authorities reported over 34,300 coronavirus cases and 997 deaths in the last 24 hours, a day after it broke the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths from or with Covid in a single day. EFE