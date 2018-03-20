The 23 Russian diplomats that the United Kingdom's Prime Minister expelled following the alleged poisoning of an ex-spy were on Tuesday making their way out of the country.

On Wednesday, Theresa May announced there was little doubt that Moscow was behind the suspected poisoning of Sergei Skripal, who remains in critical condition after being affected by what is believed to be a nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union, and ordered the expulsion of 23 diplomats who had been identified as undisclosed intelligence officers.

Images by an epa photographer on the ground showed the diplomats and their families saying goodbye to colleagues and friends outside the Russian embassy in London before boarding buses.

Russian authorities have announced they are to expel the same number of diplomats from their country in retaliation, having consistently denied any involvement in the alleged nerve agent attack on Mar. 4 and even going so far as to accuse the UK of having poisoned the ex-spy to promote anti-Russian sentiments in the West.

The substance used on the former spy and his daughter was identified as a Novichok, a series of nerve agents developed in the 1970s and 1980s by the Soviet Union.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson said Monday that technicians from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were on Monday collecting samples in order to launch an investigation.

Skripal and his daughter were found slumped over a bench in the southern English town of Salisbury by a police officer who also had to be hospitalized.