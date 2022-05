Igor Zakharevich (L), the militant-appointed mayor of Debaltseve, removes the Ukrainian sign from the administration building of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Igor Zakharevich (L), the militant-appointed mayor of Debaltseve, arranges the flags of Russia and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic at the city administration building of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 26 May 2022. Russia has taken control of the city of Svetlodarsk, located 80 km southwest of Severodonetsk, which was the center of Russian attacks in recent days. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Igor Zakharevich, the militant-appointed mayor of Debaltseve, talks to a local woman on a street in downtown Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

A militia man of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic checks a classroom in the school in Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

An emergency serviceman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic works on demining a road in front of the coal-fueled thermal power station Vuhlehirska in Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Igor Zakharevich (L), the militant-appointed mayor of Debaltseve, looks at the flags of Russia and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic which he hoistet at the city administration building of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Russian forces Friday continued heaving bombing of the Dnipro city, causing severe damage to the infrastructure in the central Ukrainian region while renewing their offensive in Donetsk in the east of the war-torn country.

Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote on the Telegram channel that it was “an unquiet night and an unquiet morning” in the region. EFE