Bucha (Ukraine), 06/04/2022.- A man pulls a body bag with a killed person who was brought to the cemetery during the identification process by police officers and forensic personnel, in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. Hundreds of tortured and killed civilians have been found in Bucha and other parts of the Kyiv region after the Russian army retreated from those areas. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries.

Bucha (Ukraine), 06/04/2022.- A member of the Ukrainian army stands next to a mass grave in front of an Orthodox church, in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Bucha (Ukraine), 06/04/2022.- Vladyslava Liubarets (R), a Bucha resident, cries as she hugs her sister whom she did not see since the beginning of the Russian invasion, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022.

Bucha (Ukraine), 06/04/2022.- Residents walk past destroyed Russian military machinery on the street, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022.

Bucha (Ukraine), 06/04/2022.- A killed civilian woman lies on the ground next to a car, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. Growing evidence show that the Russian forces were behind those mass killings of the civilians when they were controlling those places. ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Bucha (Ukraine), 06/04/2022.- Destroyed houses on the street, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022.

Russian troops have completed their withdrawal from Kyiv and the surrounding areas in northern Ukraine, with Moscow’s forces regrouping ahead of an imminent attack on the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the coming days.

Ahead of the expected onslaught, Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday night urged residents of eastern Ukraine to evacuate “as long as this possibility exists”, triggering an exodus of thousands of people.

Russia continues to prepare its offensive in eastern Ukraine, with their aim being seizing control of the entire Donbas region, according to the Ukrainian army’s general staff.

“The occupiers are focusing major efforts on preparing for an offensive operation in eastern Ukraine to gain full control over Donetsk Region and Luhansk Region,” an army statement said.

