Russian troops have completed their withdrawal from Kyiv and the surrounding areas in northern Ukraine, with Moscow’s forces regrouping ahead of an imminent attack on the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the coming days.
Ahead of the expected onslaught, Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday night urged residents of eastern Ukraine to evacuate “as long as this possibility exists”, triggering an exodus of thousands of people.
Russia continues to prepare its offensive in eastern Ukraine, with their aim being seizing control of the entire Donbas region, according to the Ukrainian army’s general staff.
“The occupiers are focusing major efforts on preparing for an offensive operation in eastern Ukraine to gain full control over Donetsk Region and Luhansk Region,” an army statement said.
