Yang Jiechi (front row, 3-L), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi (front row, 2-L), Chinese State Councilor and Chinese Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2-R) and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R) attend a high-level strategic dialogue in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, 18 March 2021 (issued 19 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/LIU JIE/XINHUA MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen on a screen as he speaks to reporters during an online press conference, in Beijing, China, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russia's foreign minister began a two-day official visit to China on Monday, during which he will hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, diplomatic officials confirmed to Efe.

Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Wang Yi in the city of Guilin on Tuesday.

His visit comes as bilateral relations between Russia and the United States are deteriorating and after delegations from the US and China met in tense high-level talks in Alaska last week.

In a joint interview given to several official Chinese media outlets before his arrival in Guilin, the Russian foreign minister said that the world was undergoing profound changes on account of the growing influence of new economic, financial and political centers.

"However, these objective developments, which are leading to the formation of a truly multipolar and democratic world, are unfortunately being hindered by Western countries, particularly the United States," that want to preserve their dominance in the global economy and politics at all costs, he said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

In response, Lavrov stressed that Beijing and Moscow are promoting a constructive and unifying agenda and seek a fair and democratic international governance system based on extensive interaction between countries and their integration initiatives.