Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thanked India on Friday for its neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict at a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his two-day official visit to New Delhi.
"We appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts not just in a one sided way," said the Russian minister in a statement before his meeting.
India has maintained a profile of neutrality since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, refraining from condemning the aggression at the United Nations General Assembly.
