A handout photo made available by the Indian ministry of external affairs showing Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcoming Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov (L) in New Delhi, India 01 April 2022. EPA-EFE/INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thanked India on Friday for its neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict at a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his two-day official visit to New Delhi.

"We appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts not just in a one sided way," said the Russian minister in a statement before his meeting.

India has maintained a profile of neutrality since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, refraining from condemning the aggression at the United Nations General Assembly.

(...)