Members of military history clubs wearing 1812-era Russian military style uniforms march take part in a historical festival to mark the 180th anniversary of the Moscow Triumphal Gates in St.Petersburg, Russia, 13 October 2018 (issued 10 November 2019). EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Rescuers examine the bottom of the Moika River where were the remains of a student killed by Oleg Sokolov found in St. Petersburg, Russia, 10 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Oleg Sokolov (C) listens to his lawyer before the trial in the courtroom in St. Petersburg, Russia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Oleg Sokolov (L) listens to his lawyer before the trial in the courtroom in St. Petersburg, Russia, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

A Russian historian has admitted murdering his student lover after he was found in a river with her severed arms in a backpack.

Oleg Sokolov, 63, has admitted shooting Anastasia Yeshchenko, 24, and dismembering her body at their home in St Petersburg.