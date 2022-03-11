A Yemeni farmer plants tomato seedlings at a field amid an acute food insecurity on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 09 March 2022 EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

An Iraqi porter loads bags of imported wheat flour to a truck at the wholesale market of Jamila, eastern Baghdad, Iraq, 07 March 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses a serious threat to global food security given both countries’ status as leading exporters of cereal and fertilizers, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization warned Friday.

“Supply chain and logistical disruptions on Ukrainian and Russian grain and oilseed production and restrictions on Russia’s exports will have significant food security repercussions. This is especially true for some fifty countries that depend on Russia and Ukraine for 30% or more of their wheat supply,” a statement from FAO director-general Qu Dongyu read.

(...)