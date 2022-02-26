Dorohusk (Poland), 25/02/2022.- A view of a reception point for refugees from Ukraine established near a train station in Dorohusk, eastern Poland, 25 February 2022. About 29,000 people crossed Poland's border with Ukraine over the past 24 hours, with thousands of them declaring themselves as war refugees, the Polish head of the national security department has said on 25 February. (Polonia, Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Wojtek Jargilo POLAND OUT

Siret (Romania), 26/02/2022.- Romanian young volunteers prepare water and food rations to be distributed for free to the Ukrainian refugees that will pass the Romanian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Siret, northern Romania, 26 February 2022. Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that 19,000 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania since the start of the conflict, asking Romanian citizens to use alternative crossing points, as Siret border crossing is overwhelmed. Romanian authorities decided to make an exception regarding Covid-19 quarantine for all refugees entering Romania from Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rumanía, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Siret (Romania), 26/02/2022.- Ukrainian refugees, helped by Romanian paramedics pass the Romanian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Siret, northern Romania, 26 February 2022. Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that 19,000 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania since the start of the conflict, asking Romanian citizens to use alternative crossing points, as Siret border crossing is overwhelmed. Romanian authorities decided to make an exception regarding Covid-19 quarantine for all refugees entering Romania from Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rumanía, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Medyka (Poland), 26/02/2022.- People fleeing the region of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Medyka, southeastern Poland, 26 February 2022. At the border crossing itself, mostly women with small children in their arms are seeking help. Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on the early hours of 24 February. (Polonia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

Medyka (Poland), 26/02/2022.- People fleeing the region of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Medyka, southeastern Poland, 26 February 2022. At the border crossing itself, mostly women with small children in their arms are seeking help. Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on the early hours of 24 February. (Polonia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

Siret (Romania), 26/02/2022.- A Ukrainian family passes trough the Romanian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Siret, Romania, 26 February 2022. Romanian authorities decided to make an exception regarding Covid-19 quarantine for all refugees entering Romania from Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rumanía, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Vysne Nemecke (Slovakia (slovak Republic)), 26/02/2022.- People fleeing Ukraine arrive to Slovakia, at border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, 26 February 2022. Slovakia said it will let fleeing Ukrainians into the country following Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The Slovak Police Force announced on social media that people not holding a valid travel document will also be eligible for entry on an individual basis. (Rusia, Eslovaquia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Siret (Romania), 26/02/2022.- Two young Ukrainian refugee women sit next to their luggage after they managed to pass the Romanian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Siret, Romania, 26 February 2022. Romanian authorities decided to make an exception regarding Covid-19 quarantine for all refugees entering Romania from Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rumanía, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Some Ukraine's refugees wait in the train station of Przemysl, Poland on 26 February 2022. EFE/ Miguel Angel Gayo Macias

Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor Ukraine has brought scenes of war and bloodshed to the streets of European cities for the first time in decades, unleashing an exodus of thousands of Ukrainian civilians heading west to the European Union.

The UN believes that the war in Ukraine has already forced the displacement of at least 100,000 people and has predicted that between one and four million Ukrainians could soon suffer the same fate.

Poland’s deputy interior minister Pawel Szefernaker said Saturday that around 100,000 people had already crossed the border into Poland since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

On the Polish border with Ukraine, Przemysl train station has become one of the main entry hubs for refugees fleeing the war, the majority women, children and elderly people.

