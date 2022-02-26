Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor Ukraine has brought scenes of war and bloodshed to the streets of European cities for the first time in decades, unleashing an exodus of thousands of Ukrainian civilians heading west to the European Union.
The UN believes that the war in Ukraine has already forced the displacement of at least 100,000 people and has predicted that between one and four million Ukrainians could soon suffer the same fate.
Poland’s deputy interior minister Pawel Szefernaker said Saturday that around 100,000 people had already crossed the border into Poland since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
On the Polish border with Ukraine, Przemysl train station has become one of the main entry hubs for refugees fleeing the war, the majority women, children and elderly people.
