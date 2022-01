Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is seen on a monitor during a video conference with the European Council President Charles Michel (not pictured) at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/JOHANNA GERON

Kazakh entrepreneurs examine their store looted during riots after a rally over a hike in energy prices in the shopping mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 10 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A contingent of Russian-led troops deployed to Kazakhstan to help restore order following nationwide unrest last week will start withdrawing within two days, president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday.

“The main mission of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) peacekeeping forces has been successfully concluded,” the Kazakh leader said during an address to the parliament.EFE

