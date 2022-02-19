Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko looks at the screen as the Russian President starts the exercises of the Russian strategic deterrence forces with launches of the ballistic missiles from the situation center in the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 19 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/ SPUTNIK/ KREMLIN POOL

A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian servicemen examines a Kinzhal hypersonic missiles before a flight of the MiG-31K fighter jet during the Russian strategic deterrence forces exercises in Russia, 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) begin exercises of the Russian strategic deterrence forces with launches of the ballistic missiles from the situation center in the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 19 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/ SPUTNIK/ KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin opens the exercises of the Russian strategic deterrence forces with launches of the ballistic missiles from the situation center in the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 19 February 2022. EFE-EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/ SPUTNIK/ KREMLIN POOL

A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows launch of a cruise missile of the operational-tactical missile system 'Iskander' from at the Kapustin Yar training ground, Russia, 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT

A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile 'Yar' from Plesetsk at the Kura training ground, Russia, 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT

The Russian military on Saturday began exercises with ballistic and cruise missiles presided over by President Vladimir Putin amid simmering tension with the West over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Interfax news agency, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the drills had begun, adding that Putin is not expected to make remarks afterwards.

Yesterday, Russia’s defense ministry said that "on February 19, 2022, under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, planned exercises of the Strategic Containment Forces will be carried out.”

(...)