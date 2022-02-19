The Russian military on Saturday began exercises with ballistic and cruise missiles presided over by President Vladimir Putin amid simmering tension with the West over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to the Interfax news agency, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the drills had begun, adding that Putin is not expected to make remarks afterwards.
Yesterday, Russia’s defense ministry said that "on February 19, 2022, under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, planned exercises of the Strategic Containment Forces will be carried out.”
(...)