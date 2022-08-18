Ukrainian rescuers pull out debris of a rocket near a residential building after a shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 15 August 2022 amid Russia's military invasion. EFE/EPA/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s eastern region of Kharkiv killed at least 11 people and injured 35 more, local authorities said Thursday.

Nine people, among them an 11-year-old boy, were killed by the strikes in Kharkiv city while two others were killed in the city of Krasnohrad in the homonymous oblast’s southwest, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor.

He described the attack in a social media post as one of the “most tragic” nights for the Kharkiv oblast since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February. EFE