Lviv (Ukraine), 26/03/2022.- A Russian rocket flies over Lviv, western Ukraine, 26 March 2022. Lviv Oblast governor Kozytskiy in a statement said three explosions were heard near Kryvchytsia and urged citizens to not reveal the locations on social media. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/Wojtek Jargilo POLAND OUT

A Russian missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday has wounded at least five people, local authorities said.

The head of the military administration of Lviv province, Maksym Kozytsky, reported the preliminary number of wounded and confirmed that at least two missiles had struck, although three large explosions were heard in the city.

