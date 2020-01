Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting to prepare amendments to the Russian constitution at Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

A screen shows results of vote on a Russian Prime Minister nominee Mikhail Mishustin during a plenary session at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian Prime Minister nominee Mikhail Mishustin (L), Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy (C) and Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin (R) take seats during a plenary session at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) and Chief of Staff of the Russian Government Konstantin Chuichenko (L) attend a meeting with Cabinet members at the Government's headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DMITRY ASTAKHOV / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Russia's Federal Tax Service Head Mikhail Mishustin (L) during a visit to the Federal Tax Service in Moscow, Russia, 11 April 2017 (reissued 15 January 2020). EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian Prime Minister nominee Mikhail Mishustin (R) during the pre-voting consultations at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian Prime Minister nominee Mikhail Mishustin arrives at the pre-voting consultations at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Russian parliament on Thursday endorsed Vladimir Putin's nominee, Mikhail Mishustin, for the role of prime minister following the resignation of the government a day before.

Mishustin, until now the chief of Russia's tax service, was appointed PM and takes over from Dmitri Medvedev, backed by 383 lawmakers, with 41 members of the state Duma abstaining and no one voting against the move. EFE-EPA