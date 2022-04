Intense Russian attacks continue in southeastern Ukraine, in the Donbas region, as well as the attempt to block the city of Kharkiv (east) and the offensive to control Mariupol (south), the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported Monday, marking 54 days since the start of the war.

The ministry posted on Facebook that the Russians have continued to carry out large-scale armed aggression were completing the formation of an offensive group in the eastern zone of operation, referring to Donbas. EFE