Roman Abramovich watches the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 22 March 2014 (reissued 26 February 2022). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Russian billionaire oligarch Roman Abramovich’s private jet and 99 others figured in the United States list of “effectively grounded” planes that allegedly flew into Russia in violation of the US export controls after the Ukraine invasion.

Abramovich's Gulfstream G650ER private jet figures at the top of the list that also includes 99 Boeing commercial aircraft operated by Russian passenger and cargo carriers including Aeroflot, AirBridgeCargo, Aviastar, Utair, Nordwind, and Azur Air. EFE