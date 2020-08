A security serviceman guards an ambulance vehicle parked to transport opposition politician Alexei Navalny from an emergency care hospital to an airport, in Omsk, Russia, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MAXIM KARMAYEV

A Russian ambulance team prepares to transport opposition politician Alexei Navalny from an emergency care hospital to an airport, in Omsk, Russia, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MAXIM KARMAYEV

Russian medics put opposition politician Alexei Navalny into an ambulance car to transport him from an emergency care hospital to an airport, in Omsk, Russia, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MAXIM KARMAYEV

A handout photo made available by Team Navalny_Omsk shows a medical plane getting ready to take Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on board to transport him from Omsk to Germany, in Omsk, Russia, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/TEAM NAVALNY_OMSK / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Team Navalny_Omsk shows a medical plane with Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on board taking en route to Germany, in Omsk, Russia, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/TEAM NAVALNY_OMSK / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Team Navalny_Omsk shows the loading of a medical plane before the departure of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from an emergency care hospital to Germany, in Omsk, Russia, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KIRA YARMYSH / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian police patrol the area in front of a hospital before the transportation of opposition politician Alexei Navalny from an emergency care hospital to an airport, in Omsk, Russia, 22 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MAXIM KARMAYEV

An air ambulance carrying comatose Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny landed at Berlin Tegel airport on Saturday after he was evacuated from the Siberian city of Omsk to be treated in the German capital for suspected poisoning.

“The plane with Alexei has just landed in Berlin,” his press secretary Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. EFE-EPA