Russian riot police lead a detained participant of the liberal opposition protest action in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Some detained journalists sit in a police truck during the liberal opposition protest action in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian national guard soldiers stand guard as they block the area around of Moscow Mayor office in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian riot police carry a detained female participant of the liberal opposition protest action in the center of Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian police have detained at least 300 people including an opposition politician during unsanctioned protests in Moscow Saturday as demonstrators called on authorities to let opposition candidates put their names forward for city elections.

According to the Russian NGO OVD-Info, police had arrested 311 people by the late afternoon.

One of the first to be detained was Lyubov Sobol, an anti-corruption lawyer and activist who is one of the would-be challengers electoral officials have ruled out in the Moscow elections.

Police arrested her as she got into a taxi outside her office to travel to the protests.

She had been on hunger strike for 20 days in opposition to the city authorities' decision to not let her run in the ballot.

Footage shared online showed officers pulling Sobol from the taxi and dragging her toward a blacked-out police van before speeding away.

Several protesters have already been arrested at Pushkin and Trubnaya Square, where the demonstrations were slated to take place, Efe could confirm.

According to police, around 30 people have been detained for "disturbing public order."

Organizers must apply for permits to stage a demonstration in Russia, although these rules are often flouted by opposition supporters in Russia, who complain the legislation is stacked against them.

Riot police began to disperse crowds from Tubnaya Square, where around 200 people had gathered. Using megaphones, agents called on people not to block pedestrians or traffic.

Moscow authorities deployed extra police officers and even a police helicopter ahead of the demonstrations on Boulevard Ring in the city center.

The protest follows similar action last Saturday, which was violently resisted by police.

Over 1,000 people were detained during that demonstration.

A media stir arose last weekend, too, when another opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, arguably Russia's most prominent, was taken to hospital showing symptoms of an allergic reaction.

His doctors said they suspected a chemical substance was behind it.

Navalny is serving a 30-day jail term for organizing unauthorized protests. EFE-EPA

oi-bsi/jt