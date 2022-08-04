Khimki (Russian Federation), 04/08/2022.- Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA player Brittney Griner (R) is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, 04 August 2022. The Khimki City Court reportedly had extended Greiner's detention for the duration of her trial on charges of drug smuggling that started on 01 July. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. (Rusia, Moscú, Fénix) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian prosecutors on Thursday demanded US basketball star Brittney Griner be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison.

Griner, 31, was arrested in February for drug possession and smuggling after customs officials at Moscow airport found cannabis oil in her luggage.

Under Russian law, drug smuggling can carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Ahead of the verdict which is expected later on Thursday, Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges last month, read an emotional statement to the court in which she asked for leniency.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said.

"I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom," she said.

