An abandoned stroller stands on a destroyed bridge as people flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Residents coming from Bucha town, which is currently controlled by the Russian military, walk with luggage past the Ukrainian checkpoint at the frontline in Irpin town, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russia’s retreat from the city of Irpin has revealed a trail of death and destruction, a horror that has been etched on the emotions of the latest evacuees from the Kyiv suburb, many of whom break down in tears after setting foot on safer ground.

“The situation is horrible,” says Valentina, 78, her voice thin. “Our streets, our homes are destroyed, they have bombed everything. Our neighbors were murdered, we saw bodies lying in the street.”

She takes a deep breath and continues: “They barged into our home with force, they made us raise our arms in the air and they broke our phones so we couldn’t communicate with each other.

