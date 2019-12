Russian policemen on guard in front of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) headquarters where unknown men opened fire in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Russian secret service agent was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in central Moscow on Thursday.

The officer died from gunshot wounds and two others suffered "very serious injuries" in the attack at Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters, according to the FSB press service.