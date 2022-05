Kyiv (Ukraine), 18/05/2022.- Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin attends a court hearing in the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 May 2022. Shishimarin is accused of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian man as Shishimarin fled with four other soldiers near Chupakha village in the Sumy area. Ukraine is holding the first war crimes trial amid the Russian invasion. Shishimarin faces possible life imprisonment if found guilty as the prosecutor's general office said. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Vadim Shysimarin, the first Russian soldier to be tried in Ukraine for war crimes, pleaded guilty to killing a civilian in a Kyiv court on Wednesday.

Shysimarin, 21, pleaded guilty to killing the Ukrainian civilian in the Sumy region of northern Ukraine on February 28, four days after the Russian invasion began, the Kyiv Independent reported.

(...)