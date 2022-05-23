Kyiv (Ukraine), 23/05/2022.- Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin attends a court hearing in the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 May 2022. Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian man near Chupakha village in the Sumy area in late February 2022. A court in Kyiv ruled on the day that Shishimarin has been found guilty of war crimes and handed a life sentence. Ukraine held the first war crimes trial amid the Russian invasion. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

