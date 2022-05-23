A Russian soldier was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a civilian by a Ukrainian court on Monday.
The trial was the first to be held for alleged war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine since the start of the war in late February.
Kyiv (Ukraine), 23/05/2022.- Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin attends a court hearing in the Solomyansky district court in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 May 2022. Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian man near Chupakha village in the Sumy area in late February 2022. A court in Kyiv ruled on the day that Shishimarin has been found guilty of war crimes and handed a life sentence. Ukraine held the first war crimes trial amid the Russian invasion. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK
Kyiv (Ukraine), 23/05/2022.- Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin (C) is escorted by police officers to a vehicle as he leaves after a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 May 2022. Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian man near Chupakha village in the Sumy area in late February 2022. A court in Kyiv ruled on the day that Shishimarin has been found guilty of war crimes and handed a life sentence. Ukraine held the first war crimes trial amid the Russian invasion. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK
