Ukrainian rescuers check damaged auto service center after Russian shelling in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 18 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Ukrainian rescuers put out a fire of an auto service center after Russian shelling in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 18 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Ukrainian rescuers check damaged auto service center after Russian shelling in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 18 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Russian missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed at least 11 people, including a child, local authorities reported Monday.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi updated the death toll in a statement on Telegram, according to Ukrinform news.

The strikes hit military and civilian infrastructure in the city located 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Polish border, and which has so far escaped the Russian invasion relatively unscathed due to its location in western Ukraine.

(...)