Figure skater Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action during a practice session at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 14 February 2022. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Monday allowed figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite a failed drug test in December.

The court rejected appeals, which challenged a decision of the Russian doping agency (RUSADA) to lift a ban against the 15-year-old athlete.

The panel of arbitrators said that preventing Valieva from competing at the Games would cause “her irreparable harm.”

