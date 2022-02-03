Archive photo shows the 92nd separate mechanized brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces tanks preparing to take part in a drill near Klugino-Bashkirivka village not far from Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 31 January 2022 amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russia border. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Thursday that the buildup of Russian troops in Belarus, on the border with Ukraine, was the largest since the Cold War.

"Over the last days we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War," the NATO chief told reporters at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels

He added that "a wide range of modern military capabilities" had been deployed in Belarus "combined with Russia’s annual nuclear forces exercise expected to take place this month."

Moscow and Minsk have agreed to hold joint military drills between 10-20 February.

"NATO continues to call on Russia to de-escalate. Any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price," Stoltenberg warned.

