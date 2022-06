Relatives and friends participate in the funeral ceremonies of the Ukrainian soldier Volodimir Dmytras (28), in Novyi Vytkiv, Ukraine, 11 June 2022. EFE/Orlando Barría

Russian forces now control 70 percent of the eastern strategic city of Severodonetsk, Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, said on Monday.

Haidai said in a Telegram post that evacuation efforts were impossible in the besieged region due to heavy shelling.

The regional governor said Ukraine was negotiating the evacuation of hundreds of civilians holed up inside the Azot chemical plant that had come under the heavy Russian artillery fire. int-egw/ssk