Russian troops on Sunday entered Kharkiv, while the Ukrainian army said it had stopped Moscow's forces from marching into the capital.
Videos shared on social media showed street battles raging in the northeastern city, Ukraine's second-largest after Kyiv, after Russian armored vehicles entered the center of Kharkiv, triggering calls from local authorities to stay indoors or in shelters.
The international community continued to provide military aid to the embattled country, while also tightening economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of its neighbor which began on Thursday morning.
In a joint statement, the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and United States pledged to remove certain Russian banks from Swift, an international financial transaction system that underpins international banking.
“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," the statement said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the move, which he called “a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country” said would cause Russia to suffer losses in the “billions and billions.”
"It seems that Ukraine has gained the sincerity and attention of the whole normal, civilized world. And the practical result - here it is, SWIFT (...) Disconnecting from global financial civilization," he said.
(...)