Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- A still image taken from a handout video made released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 26 February 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking about the current situation in Kiev, Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- An Ukrainian serviceman gives medical aid to her colleague near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- A soldier's lifeless body (L) lies next to a burnt Russian APC after the Ukrainian army attacked it the previous day near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen take up position as they prepare to defend near of Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- A Ukrainian serviceman takes up position to defend near of Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Kiev (Ukraine), 27/02/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen have a rest on a position near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Kiev (Ukraine), 27/02/2022.- A big fire at a petroleum storage depot after a Russian missile attack, in Vasylkiv, near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. (Atentado, Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Kiev (Ukraine), 27/02/2022.- A Ukrainian serviceman and his dog stands in a position looking at smoke from a burned petroleum storage depot behind after a Russian missile attacked near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Berlin (Germany), 26/02/2022.- A Ukrainian supporter holds a placard reading 'stop Putin' in front of the Russian embassy with the Brandenburg Gate in the background, in Berlin, Germany, 26 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Melbourne (Australia), 26/02/2022.- A demonstrator holds up a placard depicting Russian President Putin with the words 'War Criminal' during a rally against the war in Ukraine, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 27 February 2022. Ukrainian Australians want more action from Australia's federal government after Russian President Putin launched on 24 February a military operation on Ukraine. (Protestas, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Russian troops on Sunday entered Kharkiv, while the Ukrainian army said it had stopped Moscow's forces from marching into the capital.

Videos shared on social media showed street battles raging in the northeastern city, Ukraine's second-largest after Kyiv, after Russian armored vehicles entered the center of Kharkiv, triggering calls from local authorities to stay indoors or in shelters.

The international community continued to provide military aid to the embattled country, while also tightening economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of its neighbor which began on Thursday morning.

In a joint statement, the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and United States pledged to remove certain Russian banks from Swift, an international financial transaction system that underpins international banking.

“This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," the statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the move, which he called “a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country” said would cause Russia to suffer losses in the “billions and billions.”

"It seems that Ukraine has gained the sincerity and attention of the whole normal, civilized world. And the practical result - here it is, SWIFT (...) Disconnecting from global financial civilization," he said.

