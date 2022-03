General view of the historical building of Ukraine Hotel after recent shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, 12 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGIY STARODAVNIY

At least 10 civilians Wednesday were shot dead by Russian forces while standing in line to buy bread in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Ukrainian authorities said.

“In Chernihiv, Russian troops fired on people standing in line for bread: at least 10 dead,” the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection tweeted.

The United States embassy in Kyiv condemned the attack.

(...)