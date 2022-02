A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of helicopters deployment at Lake Donuzlav, Crimea, Ukraine, 13 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of Sukhoi Su-34 fighters deployment in Primorsko-Akhtarsk airbase, in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, 13 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Some Russian military units have started returning to their permanent bases after concluding drills in the west and south military areas near the border with Ukraine, Russian defense ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said Tuesday.

“Units of the Southern and Western Military Districts that have accomplished their tasks have already begun loading personnel and equipment on railway and auto transport means and will today begin heading to their military garrisons," Konashenkov said.

(...)