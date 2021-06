Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexandrovsky Garden near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexandrovsky Garden near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexandrovsky Garden near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russians will preserve the memory and truth about the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union as Moscow marks its 80th anniversary.

"I am sure that we will preserve this memory, this truth about the war,” Putin said after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at the Kremlin wall. EFE

bsi/ta/mp