Severodonetsk (Ukraine), 24/02/2022.- Ukrainian tanks moving near town of Severodonetsk east of Ukraine, 24 February 2022 (issued 25 February 2022). Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Kiev (Ukraine), 23/02/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with President of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 23 February 2022. Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Ukraine with a working visit to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border crisis. (Lituania, Polonia, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Moscow (Russian Federation), 25/02/2022.- A handout photo made available by Russian Foreign Ministry press service shows Russian Foreign Mnister Sergei Lavrov (L) welcomes Vladislav Deinego, Foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (R), and Sergei Peresada (2-R), first deputy Foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 25 February 2022. Putin signed decrees on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. (Rusia, Ucrania, Moscú) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kiev (Ukraine), 24/02/2022.- Ukrainians take shelter in a metro station for the coming night in Kiev, Ukraine, 24 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK

Kiev (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- Aftermath of an overnight shelling at a residential area in Kiev, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- Soldiers look at the debris of a military plane that was shot down overnight in Kiev, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kiev (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- Aftermath of an overnight shelling at a residential area in Kiev, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the Ukrainian military to overthrow the Kyiv government, as his country’s forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital city.

In an angry speech broadcast on Russian state television, Putin said “it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have settled in Kyiv and are holding the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

He also repeated his accusation that the government of Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy was guilty of genocide in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow has propped up two pro-Russian separatist republics since 2015.

Putin ordered Russian troops to launch an invasion early on Thursday morning, with airstrikes hitting several Ukrainian cities and Russian tanks crossing into Ukrainian territory.

(...)