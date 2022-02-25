Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday called on the Ukrainian military to overthrow the Kyiv government, as his country’s forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital city.
In an angry speech broadcast on Russian state television, Putin said “it will be easier for us to agree with you than this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have settled in Kyiv and are holding the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”
He also repeated his accusation that the government of Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy was guilty of genocide in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow has propped up two pro-Russian separatist republics since 2015.
Putin ordered Russian troops to launch an invasion early on Thursday morning, with airstrikes hitting several Ukrainian cities and Russian tanks crossing into Ukrainian territory.
(...)