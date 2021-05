The Labour Party's mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan reacts as he hears he has won the London Mayoral election at City Hall in London, Britain, 08 May 2021. EFE-EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Tower Bridge at night is seen from City Hall on the evening that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was re-elected as the Mayor of London, at City Hall in London, Britain, 08 May 2021.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan embraces his wife, Saadiya after winning the London Mayoral election at City Hall in London, Britain, 08 May 2021.

The Labour Party's mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan makes an acceptance speech after being declared the winner of the London Mayoral election at City Hall in London, Britain, 08 May 2021.

Sadiq Khan has been re-elected for a second term as London mayor after beating Conservative Shaun Bailey by a smaller winning margin than his previous mayoral election five years ago.

Khan's reelection was widely predicted and gave the opposition Labor Party some joy after a series of disappointing results in other municipal and regional elections. EFE