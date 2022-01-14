‘The Dreaming Machine’ sculpture by French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle, considered the first feminist sculptor and one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, has been displayed on the esplanade of the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Rabat.

The colorful sculpture has been loaned to the museum by French art collector Michael Benabou.

It is the first time the work has been displayed in the African continent and Arab world.

‘The Dreaming Machine’ was conceived by Saint Phalle in 1970 and is a symbol of women’s dreams, hopes and ambitions, a recurring theme throughout her career in which she used art to help emancipate women.

(...)