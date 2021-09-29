Spanish Carlos Sainz, double world rally champion, who is preparing of the "beautiful" challenge of participating in the next Dakar with an Audi car that has an innovative electric propulsion system, speaks during an interview in Madrid. EFE / Fernando Villar

Spanish Carlos Sainz, double world rally champion, who is preparing of the "beautiful" challenge of participating in the next Dakar with an Audi car that has an innovative electric propulsion system, speaks during an interview in Madrid. EFE / Fernando Villar

Carlos Sainz, two-time winner of the World Rally Championship, is preparing for the "beautiful" challenge of participating in the next Dakar Rally with an Audi car equipped with an innovative electric propulsion system.

Sainz has won the Dakar three times (2010, 2018 and 2020) and has countless victories in races around the world.

Experience is priceless and, as he has not lost any of his enthusiasm, he knows that he is at a point in his sporting career in which he wants to continue enjoying racing, which remains his passion.

The challenge of the next Dakar will be driving an Audi, which is taking on one of the biggest motor sport challenges by competing for the first time in the desert with the innovative RS Qe-tron, which combines the electric propulsion system with a converter that recharges the high-voltage battery while driving.

Q: How do you feel about the car?

A: The challenge of going to race in the Dakar with Audi is a great challenge, it is probably the biggest challenge I will face. The level of technology in the car is huge. The amount of work, the amount of engineers working on the project is amazing. Of course I'm really happy and really proud to be a part of that. I thought it was huge, but after working on it for a few months, it’s even bigger and even more challenging than I thought.

