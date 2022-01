Egyptian soccer fans react after Egypt won the AFCON 2021 quarterfinal against Morocco, in Cairo, Egypt, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian soccer fans watch AFCON 2021 quarterfinal between Egypt and Morocco, in Cairo, Egypt, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian soccer fans react after Egypt won the AFCON 2021 quarter final against Morocco, in Cairo, Egypt, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco is fouled by Ayman Ashraf of Egypt in the penalty area during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Morocco held at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Shaun Roy

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah (L) attempts to get past Adam Masina of Morocco during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Morocco held at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Shaun Roy EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah (C-R) celebrates scoring the equalizer during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON quaterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Morocco held at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Shaun Roy

Mohamed Salah on Sunday scored one goal and assisted on the second leading Egypt to rally from a one-goal deficit to defeat Morocco 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Morocco took the lead in the seventh minute on a penalty kick after Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi was fouled inside the area. Sofiane Boufal delivered from the 12-yard spot.

The seven-time Afcon champions will next take on host Cameroon, who defeated Gambia 2-0.

