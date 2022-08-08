A handout photo made available by the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey shows an inspection delegation on board the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, anchored at the Black Sea entrance of the Bosphorus, near Istanbul, Turkey, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An aerial picture taken by drone shows Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni that left the port of Odesa with the first grain shipment for export, sails through the Bosphorus after an inspection in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A Lebanese trader who was expected to buy the grain aboard the first ship to leave the port of Odesa since Russia invaded Ukraine has rejected the goods as Kyiv scrambles to source a new buyer, the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut told Efe Monday.

According to the Ukrainian transport ministry, the buyer in Lebanon "refused to accept the cargo" aboard the Razoni and the owner of the grain is trying to find another buyer for the goods.

The new sale could be made to another trader in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, where the bulk carrier was initially scheduled to arrive over the weekend, or to a buyer from a different country, according to the embassy.

The Razoni, a Sierra Leone-flagged vessel, left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on August 1 and sailed through the Bosphorus two days later after passing an inspection by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), a commission of Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish delegates, in accordance with an Ankara-brokered and United Nations-backed deal that was struck on July 22 between Moscow and Kyiv.

(...)