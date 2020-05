Roasted fruit bats are offered at the traditional meat market in Tomohon, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, 27 September 2016 (issued 15 May 2020). EFE-EPA/UNGKE PEPOTOH

Although scientists believe that the COVID-19 coronavirus may have originated from bats, these winged mammals are still being sold in wild animal markets on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Animal rights activists have been calling for the closure of these markets for years, mainly Tomohon, the largest in Sulawesi and known for the sale of bats, snakes, wild rats, dogs and cats for consumption.