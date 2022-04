Women show photographs of missing relatives who disappeared in Mexico while trying to reach the US during a gathering in San Salvador on 29 April 2022 ahead of a mission to Mexico in search of missing loved ones. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Twelve people set out Friday from the Salvadoran capital on what has become an annual pilgrimage to Mexico in search of information on the fate of migrants from El Salvador who disappeared on Mexican soil en route to the United States.

The participants, a majority of them women, gathered at San Salvador's famous Monument to the Divine Savior of the World to begin the journey.