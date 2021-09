A man holds a placard during a protest against a law to the Bitcoin implementation in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 September 2021. EFE/Rodrigo Sura/FILE

A group of young Salvadorans protest against the implementation of bitcoin as an exchange currency and denounced political persecution against critics of the government of Nayib Bukele in San Salvador, El Salvador, 01 September 2021. EFE / Rodrigo Sura/FILE

Hundreds of Salvadorans, mainly young people, protested Sunday in the country’s capital against a Supreme Court ruling that enables presidential re-election and allows President Nayib Bukele from running for a second term in 2024.

"We express our absolute rejection of the recent arbitrary and authoritarian acts of the Nayib Bukele regime," protesters humanitarian and feminist organizations at the Monument to the Constitution reading a statement.EFE

