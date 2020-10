The leader of the League and former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (C) arrives at the Palace of Justice to attend the preliminary hearing on the request for referral to court for kidnapping in the management of the landing of 131 migrants from the ship Gregoretti which occurred in July 2019 in Syracuse; in Catania, Italy, 03 October 2020. (Italia, Siracusa) EFE/EPA/Orietta Scardino

The leader of Italy’s far-right League party Matteo Salvini is appearing on Saturday before judges in Catania for a preliminary hearing in a trial for kidnapping charges.

The case relates to when Salvini refused to let migrants disembark from a coast guard vessel for five days as part of his “closed port” policy, one of the first changes he enacted when he became interior minister in June 2018.EFE-EPA

ccg/jt/ah