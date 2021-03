Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania), 18/03/2021.- New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (2-L) arrives to sign a book of condolences for former president John Magufuli after being sworn in as the sixth President of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania 19 March 2021. Tanzania's former Vice president Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as President and will serve the remainder of Magufuli's 2nd five-year term, which expires in 2025. She is Tanzania'Äôs first female Head of State following former president John Magufuli's death on 17 March 2021 at the age of 61. EFE/EPA/ANTHONY SIAME

The vice president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu, was sworn in Friday as the country’s new president, making her the first woman in the history of the East African nation to be head of state.

Suluhu, 61, was sworn in at a ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital, following the sudden death this week of 61-year-old president John Magufuli, from a heart ailment. EFE-EPA