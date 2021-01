Samsung Electronics announced Friday that it expects an operating profit of about 35.95 trillion won ($36,475 million) for all of 2020, 29.5 percent more than the year above, thanks to the increased demand for its main product, semiconductors.

The South Korean company explained that it expects sales income for the entire year of about 236.26 trillion won ($215.570 million), 2.5 percent more compared to 2019. EFE-EPA