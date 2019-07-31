A view of the Samsung Electronics head office in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2018 (reissued July 31, 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The semiconductor market downturn is continuing to affect Samsung Electronics, which on Wednesday announced a fall of 55 percent in its net profits for the first six months of 2019 with respect to the same period last year.

Samsung said that its net profit between January and June was 10.22 trillion won ($8.65 billion) — a decline of 55 percent over the net profits of the first six months of 2018.

The company's net profits fell 56.9 percent in the first quarter of this year and 53.1 percent in the second quarter.

Sales in the first six months of 2019 totaled 108.52 trillion won, 8.8 percent less than between January to June of 2018.

Operating profit in the first six months of the year stood at 12.83 trillion won, a decline of 57.9 percent over the first half of 2018.

Samsung said that the data of the second quarter follows the trend seen in the first three months of the year.

Between April and June, the company posted a net profit of 5.18 trillion won, 53 percent less than in the second quarter of 2018.

Sales in the second quarter of 2019 reached 56.13 trillion won, a 4 percent decrease over the same period last year.

Operating profit during the second quarter of this year was 6.6 trillion won, 55.6 percent less than the same period of 2018.

"The weakness and price declines in the memory chip market persisted as effects of inventory adjustments by major datacenter customers in the previous quarters continued, despite a limited recovery in demand," the company said in a statement with its latest quarterly results.

Semiconductor sales, which generate about a quarter of the company's revenue, fell 30 percent in the first three months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year and 27 percent in the second quarter.

In contrast, the company increased its earnings from the sale of smartphones and other mobile devices, which generate about half of its revenue and increased by 7 percent with respect to the second quarter of 2018.

"The Mobile Business posted stronger shipments on new mass market models but was overall weighed down by slower sales of flagship models and increased marketing expenses," the company explained.

Samsung shares fell 2.58 percent after the release of the results.

co-ag/pd/tw